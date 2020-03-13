Brainerd Lakes Area Cancellations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There have been many cancellations over the past few days in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Please note the following cancellations:

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra has announced the one-week extension of Spring Break across all schools in the system, including Central Lakes College, in response to the recent developments of coronavirus. Additionally, the Chancellor canceled all campus events and gatherings of more than 100 people until May 1st. This includes the Raider Rally, scheduled for March 19th, and the CLC Open House scheduled for March 26th. The CLC performing arts announced that they will be canceling the rest of this semester’s season.

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce also announced it will be postponing the Everything Expo, originally scheduled for March 20th and 21st. They will be working with all entities to find alternative dates.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival announced that it will be canceled for this spring and will be rescheduled to the Fall or Winter. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21st.

