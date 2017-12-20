Brainerd In Top 10 For Small Business Revolution-Main Street Challenge

“Brainerd was one of thousands of communities nominated from coast to coast,” said Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian.

Those thousands of applications were then narrowed down to the top 20 and now the top 10.

“Brainerd has a great story,” said Matthew Seymour, owner of Q Sqaure Gas Stations. “It really has something that a lot of people are getting excited about, getting behind and I think us getting into the top 10 we had to show that and demonstrate some of that.”

The Deluxe Corporation will soon travel to all ten communities for a two-day interview process.

“We’re going to host a small business reception at Roundhouse Brewery on January 10, they are going to tour the downtown, meet with some people and try to get the flavor of our community,” Kilian said.

That community of Brainerd has just finished their successful Destination Downtown contest and is using that momentum to push them forward in this competition.

“We were excited to do the first contest and to see the outcome of that with three new businesses starting up, three very different businesses starting up and the excitement in the community has been great,” said Nate Grotzke, a Close Converse Commercial Properties Broker. “Now this takes it to such a greater level and national recognition for the community.”

If Brainerd does win, the grand prize is $500,000 to use towards the revitalization of downtown businesses.

“That will benefit businesses, employment and employees here in town and that’s very encouraging,” Grotzke said.

In addition, the winning community will receive one-on-one consulting for six small businesses and expert marketing advice.

“We don’t expect the Deluxe Corporation to come in on a white horse and save the community,” Kilian said. “We need to do that ourselves, but this could give us a big boost.”

It’s part of an effort to revitalize the businesses in downtown Brainerd.

“We should have a great pride in what we are doing, what we have achieved so far and the potential we have to carry that on,” Seymour said.

The top five announcement will come in mid-February and if Brainerd makes the cut, they will need your support in the online voting.