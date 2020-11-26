Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza Going Virtual
According to the Brainerd Jaycees’ Facebook page, tournament organizers along with the direction of state officials, have made the decision to continue forward with the annual charitable ice fishing contest in a virtual format.
“Safety of all involved is our main concern this year,” said event chairperson Benji Thoennes. “We know that the event will be different, but we hope to encourage everyone to get out fishing with their families and win some great prizes, which keeps in line with what the Extravaganza has always been about.”
The Brainerd Jaycees Virtual Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take place on January 30th, 2021 from 12pm-3pm.
