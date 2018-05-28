Brainerd House Fire Injures Two, After Family Evacuates Through Second Floor Window

“It was so intense and hot, I could feel it inside my house,” said next door neighbor, Edward Rathey.

Neighbors on North Ninth St. in Brainerd woke up to a terrifying sight early Sunday morning.

“I got up, went to the bathroom, came back and figured the sun was coming up but then I heard a couple of popping sounds and I thought that isn’t right so I opened up the window and it was this blast of heat,” said neighbor, Denise Rathey.

The house on fire…just feet from the neighboring house.

“The trees between our houses was on fire so we got the kids and the dog and just booked it,” Edward said.

When crews arrived at the scene, the house was fully involved in fire.

“One of the first things they did when they got here was starting to hose our roof and then they started fighting flames at the same time basically but they did an outstanding job and saved my house,” Edward said.

The two homeowners and their son were all inside of the house at the time of the fire, in order to escape the flames they jumped out of the second story window.

“They are actually down in the cities at the hospital, I talked to my sister briefly yesterday and she is still shaken up,” said Heidi Brunkow, the victim’s sister. “Her husband had surgery, came through surgery and my nephew is still in the trauma unit with a breathing tube.”

As the family continues to recover, thoughts and prayers are being echoed throughout Brainerd.

“I’m really, really thankful,” Denise said. “Our neighbors are really fantastic people that have helped us out a lot and I pray that they will be okay.

The Brainerd Fire Department says the fire appears to have started on the front porch and quickly spread through the house.

“I was scared at first when I looked out the window and saw those flames, you just don’t prepare yourself for it,” Edward said.

A sight that family and friends will never forget.

“It wasn’t easy at all, being here after being in it so many times and now to walk up and see it is just crazy,” Heidi said. “It’s scary, very scary.”

“Last night walking through the house and not seeing their lights on or going into the backyard and smelling [the smoke] it is traumatic,” Denise said.

In a community that comes together in times of crisis.

“Everybody in Brainerd and the neighbors have just been amazing,” Heidi said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but the Brainerd Fire Department does not believe it is suspicious.