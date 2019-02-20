Lakeland PBS
Brainerd High School Updates Security Procedures

Anthony Scott
Feb. 20 2019
In an e-mail to parents and guardians, Brainerd High School announced changes to how visitors and students enter the building during the school day.

Starting today, February 20th, 2019, all exterior doors to both of Brainerd’s North and South Campuses will be locked, and anyone wishing to enter the building will need to be “buzzed” in. Visitors will have to push a button that will notify a staff member that they wish to enter the building. Staff will then be able to see the person trying to enter through a video camera, and they will ask the visitor the nature of their visit. Once buzzed in, visitors will have to report to the main office to be checked in.

During passing time, doors will be open for those students that need to get from one campus to the other, but students need to limit movement between buildings, or they may have to use the buzz system.

At the North Campus there will be four buzz systems located at the north, lower west, south, and main office doors. The South Campus will have two buzz systems, one located at the main office doors and the other on the east side of the building.

According to the Brainerd Dispatch, all high school doors will be locked until 7 a.m. This is a change from the previous policy which had doors being unlocked once custodians arrived. Only the six entrances with the security systems will be unlocked for students to enter through between 7 and 8:20 a.m.

The changes come in the wake of an intruder assaulting a staff member on the early morning of Monday, February 11th.

The e-mail also stated that all ISD 181 buildings will follow the new safety procedures.

