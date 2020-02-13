Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Future Problem Solvers Teams Advance to State

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 13 2020

The Forestview Middle School and Nisswa Elementary School Future Problem Solving (FPS) teams had a phenomenal day at the Regional Future Problem Solving Competition on February 1st in St. Cloud.

The junior division Nisswa Elementary/Forestview Middle School team of Callista Anderson, Ava Capelle, Preslee Glynn, and Abby Isaacson placed second in Global Issues Problem Solving Competition, first In Presentation of Action Plan, and earned a Two/Six Award for Excellence in Writing the Step 2 underlying problem and Step 6 action plan.

The junior division Nisswa Elementary team of Violet Anderson, Emily Hanson, Autumn Johnson, and Bo Schwartz placed third in the Global Issues Problem Solving Competition, and fourth in the Presentation of Action Plan Competition.

The middle division Forestview Middle School team of Owen Byrns, Drew Cline, and Matt Simpson placed first in the Global Issues Problem Solving Competition and earned a Two/Six Award for Excellence in Writing.

The middle division individual competitors’ work was evaluated against other individual competitors statewide. Scarlett Anderson placed third in the middle division Global Issues Problem Solving Individual Competition and Vanessa Anderson placed fifth.

All of the Nisswa and Forestview FPS teams and individuals finished “in the ribbons” and earned berths to the State Future Problem Solving Competition. The State FPS Competition will be held on March 28 at St. Cloud Apollo High School. The topic is Living in Poverty.

Future Problem Solving is coached by Sheila Johnston, a community volunteer.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

