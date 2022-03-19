Brainerd Exchange Student from Ukraine Starts Fundraiser for Humanitarian Aid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An exchange student at Brainerd High School from Ukraine has started a fundraiser to support humanitarian aid in her home country.

16-year-old Anhelina Nevmerzhytska, who came to Brainerd in September, is looking to raise money and show awareness for Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion. With everything going on and her parents being there, she wanted to help in her own way by selling t-shirts. She asked one of her teachers to help bring her idea to life.

Proceeds will go to different nonprofit organizations to help support Ukraine relief efforts, such as providing food, water, and shelter. Clothing purchases, along with monetary donations, can be made here.

