Brainerd Community Saves Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen
Nearly one month ago, the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen was in major financial trouble and needed to raise $20,000 by Thanksgiving. Now, just one day away from their deadline, the soup kitchen has met their goal and will remain open.
Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen is happy to announce that no one in the Brainerd Lakes Area will have to go to bed hungry. Thanks to a community coming together to raise funds in a variety of ways, they will get to remain open.
They will be celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year and Bob Evans, the manager says he hopes this is a sign they will have another 30 years ahead.
