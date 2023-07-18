Brainerd City Council Discusses Possibility of New Housing Unit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd City Council met Monday night order to discuss a possible housing project that would take place within the city.

The project would include demolishing a vacant Thrifty White Pharmacy in an effort to create a new building that would provide housing and commercial space to the area.

The city council met with the Brainerd HRA in order to discuss the possibility of funding the project through tax increment financing.

“The project that is proposed within the tax increment district would be a mixed-use project with first floor commercial, with several stories of market rate housing consisting of studio, one- and two-bedroom units,” explained Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP Director Mikaela Hout. “There are 78 housing units being proposed as well as 65 underground parking stalls and surface parking to support the project.”

Later, the council unanimously approved the tax increment financing for the potential housing project.

