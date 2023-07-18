Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Discusses Possibility of New Housing Unit

Justin OthoudtJul. 18 2023

The Brainerd City Council met Monday night order to discuss a possible housing project that would take place within the city.

The project would include demolishing a vacant Thrifty White Pharmacy in an effort to create a new building that would provide housing and commercial space to the area.

The city council met with the Brainerd HRA in order to discuss the possibility of funding the project through tax increment financing.

“The project that is proposed within the tax increment district would be a mixed-use project with first floor commercial, with several stories of market rate housing consisting of studio, one- and two-bedroom units,” explained Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP Director Mikaela Hout. “There are 78 housing units being proposed as well as 65 underground parking stalls and surface parking to support the project.”

Later, the council unanimously approved the tax increment financing for the potential housing project.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Lakes Area Music Festival Kicks Off Season with Prelude Performance in Brainerd

Lakeland News Holds Open Houses in Bemidji and Brainerd to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

“Forever Loved” Motorcycle Ride to Raise Funds for Brainerd’s Pohl Children’s Foundation

Married Couple Named Crow Wing County’s 2023 Outstanding Senior Volunteers

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.