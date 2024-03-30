Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Approves New Roundabout at South 6th/Willow Street Intersection

Sammy HolladayMar. 30 2024

The Brainerd City Council has approved the construction of a roundabout at the intersection South 6th and Willow streets in Brainerd.

The project will begin in 2025. Brainerd has received $750,000 from a highway safety improvement grant, but the city will still have to account for the remainder of the funding for the project.

Many factors went into deciding whether a roundabout would be the best option for the intersection, with safety being the biggest factor.

“The nice thing about a roundabout is it takes away some of the really bad types of crashes where at a streetlight, you potentially can still have the T-bone crashes, which is a majority of what we see now,” said Brainerd City Engineer and Public Works Director Jessie Dehn. A roundabout almost eliminates T-bone crashes.”

With the project still a ways away, a detour plan has not been finalized. Dehn believes that a full street closure would be the best route at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.