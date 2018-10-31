Brainerd And Jenkins To Receive 1.4 Million For Local Road Improvements

Crow Wing County and the cities of Brainerd and Jenkins were recently chosen to receive 1.4 million dollars for local road improvements through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Local Road Improvement Program.

According to a release, the local agencies are among 52 locations around the state to be chosen through a competitive process to distribute state bonding dollars authorized by the Minnesota Legislature.

Nearly $600,000 has been awarded to Jenkins in order to reconstruct portions of County Road 145. Brainerd has been awarded $800,000 to improve the NW 4th Street corridor between State Highway 210 and Jackson Street.

MnDOT received more than 200 applications totaling more than $584 million. Selection was based on geographical distribution, safety, regional significance, local agency support, construction readiness, impact, and availability of funding sources.