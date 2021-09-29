Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association Offers Free Hockey Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the course of Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29, the Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association is giving kids the opportunity to see if hockey is the sport for them with a free trial.

“Try Hockey for Free” is the group’s annual recruitment drive, where kids ages 4-9 can lace up their skates and see if there’s a goal in their hockey future. The majority of skaters today had little to no experience, but that’s what it was about – getting younger kids interested in trying a new sport.

There’s a stigma of hockey being too expensive, but for the Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association, in the first year, there are no registration fees and equipment rentals from from $15 to $20. It’s been a driving force behind more kids turning out to try out hockey.

Sign-ups for youth hockey are underway, and it doesn’t have an end date. If your kids want to start playing in the middle of November, sign-ups are always available.

