Lakeland PBS

Bone of Human Origin Discovered This Summer in Crow Wing River

Lakeland News — Oct. 13 2021

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a bone of human origin was discovered this summer in the Crow Wing River.

Four different bones were found in the river in Thomastown Township, north of Staples, on July 31. In conjunction with a forensic anthropologist, the medical examiner’s office determined one of the four bones was of human origin and was a mandible (a.k.a. jawbone), the largest bone in the human skull.

After forensic examination of the human mandible, it was determined to be ancient and of non-recent origin. The mandible will undergo further archaeological evaluation prior to proper interment.

At this time, no other information is available on the origin of the mandible.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Wadena Man Arrested After Crash of Vehicle Reported Stolen

Officials Investigating Arson Fire in Bemidji

Investigation Into Warren Beaulieu’s Death Continues Nearly a Month After Shooting

Authorities Seeking Public’s Help in Bemidji Homicide Investigation

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.