Bone of Human Origin Discovered This Summer in Crow Wing River

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a bone of human origin was discovered this summer in the Crow Wing River.

Four different bones were found in the river in Thomastown Township, north of Staples, on July 31. In conjunction with a forensic anthropologist, the medical examiner’s office determined one of the four bones was of human origin and was a mandible (a.k.a. jawbone), the largest bone in the human skull.

After forensic examination of the human mandible, it was determined to be ancient and of non-recent origin. The mandible will undergo further archaeological evaluation prior to proper interment.

At this time, no other information is available on the origin of the mandible.

