Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Body Recovered From Hay Lake

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

Cass County Sheriff Tom Birch reports the body of a victim was recovered from Hay Lake yesterday at 4:20 in the afternoon.

Police first received word that two parties had been thrown from a boat on Hay Lake around 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon. First responders and deputies arrived and located an adult male who had been operating the boat. The man was transported to shore and treated at the scene for minor injuries. The second party was not immediately found, prompting a search.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members. The Lakes Area Dive Team and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Man Rescued, One Missing After Being Thrown From Boat In Hay Lake

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Cass Lake Man’s Death

Cass County ATV Crash Results In Fatality

ATV Sleds Owner Arrested for Forgery, Falsifying Sales Records

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Grand Rapids Baseball Thriving Despite Injuries

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids Baseball Thriving Despite Injuries

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Search Continues For Missing Boater In Hay Lake

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Bemidji Business Community Meets Up To Discuss The State Of Manufacturing

Posted on Jun. 14 2018

Bemidji Chief Theater Presents: Ring Of Fire

Posted on Jun. 13 2018

Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Returns For Summer

Posted on Jun. 13 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.