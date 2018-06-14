Body Recovered From Hay Lake

Cass County Sheriff Tom Birch reports the body of a victim was recovered from Hay Lake yesterday at 4:20 in the afternoon.

Police first received word that two parties had been thrown from a boat on Hay Lake around 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon. First responders and deputies arrived and located an adult male who had been operating the boat. The man was transported to shore and treated at the scene for minor injuries. The second party was not immediately found, prompting a search.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members. The Lakes Area Dive Team and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.