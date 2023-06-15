Lakeland PBS

Body of Woman Found Floating in Cross Lake, Foul Play Not Suspected

Lakeland News — Jun. 14 2023

Crow Wing County officials say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found floating in Cross Lake this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on the east shore of Cross Lake and found the woman floating face down in the water within feet of the shoreline of her Crosslake home.

The woman’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Her name is not being released until family is notified.

