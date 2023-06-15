Body of Woman Found Floating in Cross Lake, Foul Play Not Suspected

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County officials say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found floating in Cross Lake this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on the east shore of Cross Lake and found the woman floating face down in the water within feet of the shoreline of her Crosslake home.

The woman’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Her name is not being released until family is notified.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today