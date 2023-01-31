Body of Missing Motley Man Found, No Evidence of Foul Play
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a body of a dead man was located in the city of Motley Saturday afternoon, but there is no evidence of foul play or safety concerns to the public.
Authorities say 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval, Jr. of Motley was reported missing earlier that day. After searching the area, Sandoval’s body was located in a ditch north of the intersection of 1st Ave. N and Morrison St. E.
The case remains under investigation.
