Body of Missing Motley Man Found, No Evidence of Foul Play

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a body of a dead man was located in the city of Motley Saturday afternoon, but there is no evidence of foul play or safety concerns to the public.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval, Jr. of Motley was reported missing earlier that day. After searching the area, Sandoval’s body was located in a ditch north of the intersection of 1st Ave. N and Morrison St. E.

The case remains under investigation.

