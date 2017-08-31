Body Of Missing Grand Forks Man Recovered From West Battle Lake

The sheriff’s department says sonar equipment from Crow Wing County helped locate the body of 39-year-old Peter Akinboro Wednesday afternoon. He had been reported missing Saturday evening after taking a Jet Ski out on West Battle Lake. The Jet Ski and his life jacket were recovered earlier from the lake.
