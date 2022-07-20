Lakeland PBS

Body of Missing Beltrami County Man Located

Hanky HazeltonJul. 20 2022

Logan Roy

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has located the man who went missing earlier this week dead near his home.

Family members reported to police that 21-year-old Logan Roy had a mental health crisis, may have had a gun, and had texted family members that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.

On Monday, Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton issued a press release to warn the public to not approach Roy and to call 911 immediately if he was seen.

A sheriff’s department search this morning located Roy’s body about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, northwest of Puposky. An autopsy is scheduled.

By — Hanky Hazelton

