Body Found In Nokay Lake Identified

The body that was discovered in Nokay Lake over the weekend has been identified as a 54-year-old Brainerd man whose boat was found empty on the lake on Friday morning.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Raymond Achman at 9:41 A.M. on Saturday morning using a Side Scan Sonar in the lake.

On Friday morning at 7:55 A.M., the Sheriff’s Office received a call to conduct a welfare check on a man who had not shown up for work in two days. Later that morning, the Office received another call of an abandoned boat on Nokay Lake.

After running the registration on the boat, it came back as being owned by Achman.

The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted in the search by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.