Body Found At Wadena County Fairgrounds

A dead body has been found in a ticket booth at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.
An official with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department tells Lakeland News the body was found yesterday but further details have not been released.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!