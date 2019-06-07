Lakeland PBS
Body Found At Wadena County Fairgrounds

Jun. 7 2019

A dead body has been found in a ticket booth at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

An official with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department tells Lakeland News the body was found yesterday but further details have not been released.

Malaak Khattab

