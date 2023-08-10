Lakeland PBS

Blandin Paper, Striking Workers in Grand Rapids Resume Negotiations

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2023

Blandin Paper Company officials and Teamsters Local 346 membership resumed negotiations Wednesday that are aimed at ending a strike now in its third week in Grand Rapids.

According to a statement from Blandin, the two sides are scheduled to resume negotiations Thursday.

166 workers went on strike on July 15th. Teamsters Local 346 says all its union members are striking due to insufficient wages, an unfair two-tier economic and benefit system, and employee staffing levels.

Blandin said they remain hopeful they can move forward and reach an agreement. Both parties agreed to allow for a federal mediator to join in Wednesday’s negotiating session.

Jeff Oveson, the president of Teamsters Local 346, tells Lakeland News that there were no new offers made Wednesday but that they are hopeful today will bring some positive results.

