Blackduck Receives $50,000 USDA Grant For Equipment Improvements

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The City of Blackduck has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the USDA in order to make equipment improvements for the upcoming year. Blackduck reached out to the USDA in order to receive the funding.

The community facilities grant will allow for the city to purchase a new skid steer leader machine, which helps clear away snow in the winter months. This was a combination of a grant and a loan, which will help fund the rest of the project for Blackduck.

Other examples of projects that could be funded by these grants include improving healthcare facilities, public facilities, street improvements, and public safety and public works projects.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today