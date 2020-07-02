Blackduck Receives $50,000 USDA Grant For Equipment Improvements
The City of Blackduck has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the USDA in order to make equipment improvements for the upcoming year. Blackduck reached out to the USDA in order to receive the funding.
The community facilities grant will allow for the city to purchase a new skid steer leader machine, which helps clear away snow in the winter months. This was a combination of a grant and a loan, which will help fund the rest of the project for Blackduck.
Other examples of projects that could be funded by these grants include improving healthcare facilities, public facilities, street improvements, and public safety and public works projects.
