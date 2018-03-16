Blackduck Public School Placed On Soft Lockdown
A soft lockdown was put in place Thursday at Blackduck Public School where a parent had to be escorted from the school building.
According to the Blackduck Police Department, law enforcement was called to the combined elementary and secondary school while it was on a soft lockdown, which consists of keeping students in their classrooms and locking the doors. According to Blackduck Police Chief Jace Grangruth, law enforcement escorted the parent away from the building, where he was placed under arrest by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More
Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More
Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More
Great thankyou... Read More