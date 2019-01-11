“Black & White” Exhibit Opens At The Crossing Arts Alliance

A new exhibit has opened at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd that challenged the artists to only use black and white in their creations.

The new exhibition, “Black & White,” features art of various forms all using black, white, and shades of gray. The public is invited to attend the opening reception of the exhibit this Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, all in a black and white theme.

“Well, I think this is unique challenge for the artist to really express something in such a limited palette. We got just a great amount of different art forms represented, so I think it’s really interesting and it kind of lets us thumb our nose at the limited palette outside,” said Lisa Jordan, Crossing Arts Alliance Executive and Artistic Director. “Because what we have in here is really beautiful.”

The exhibition will be on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance through February 2.