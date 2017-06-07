Birds, Bees and Butterflies Celebration Week Is Happening In Bemidji

Bemidji has plenty of activities lined up to promote birds, bees and butterflies in the community.

Here’s what you can do in honor of Birds, Bees and Butterflies Celebration Week:

Thursday, June 8

10:00am Garden planting – North Country Park, 1001 30th St. NW:

Three raised beds will be planted to create gardens that are specifically designed to support Monarch butterflies, bees, and other pollinators. Please call 333-1859 or e-mail Nicole.Deziel@ci.bemidji.mn.us if you would like to help plant. Please bring a small trowel/shovel if you have one.

Saturday, June 10 (entry to State Parks is free this day)

7:15am-8:00am Morning Bird Hike – Lake Bemidji State Park:

Discover what birds make Bemidji their summer home!

1:00pm-2:00pm Minnesota Raptors, Live! – Lake Bemidji State Park:

Come see live birds and learn what makes a raptor different from other types of birds!

Sunday, June 11

1:00pm -3:00pm Official Bird City Designation – Cameron Park Pavilion, 2504 Birchmont Dr. NE:

Learn about Purple Martin Conservation, See the presentation of the Bird City award to Mayor Rita Albrecht, and participate in family/kids activities.

The city of Bemidji has partnered with Bemidji Garden Club, Bogs n’ Logs Master Naturalists, Bemidji State University Sustainability Office, Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society, Minnesota GreenCorps, Bemidji Downtown Alliance, and the University of Minnesota Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships.