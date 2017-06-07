DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Birds, Bees and Butterflies Celebration Week Is Happening In Bemidji

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

Bemidji has plenty of activities lined up to promote birds, bees and butterflies in the community.

Here’s what you can do in honor of Birds, Bees and Butterflies Celebration Week:

Thursday, June 8

10:00am Garden planting – North Country Park, 1001 30th St. NW:

Three raised beds will be planted to create gardens that are specifically designed to support Monarch butterflies, bees, and other pollinators. Please call 333-1859 or e-mail Nicole.Deziel@ci.bemidji.mn.us if you would like to help plant. Please bring a small trowel/shovel if you have one.

Saturday, June 10 (entry to State Parks is free this day)

7:15am-8:00am Morning Bird Hike – Lake Bemidji State Park:

Discover what birds make Bemidji their summer home!

1:00pm-2:00pm Minnesota Raptors, Live! – Lake Bemidji State Park:

Come see live birds and learn what makes a raptor different from other types of birds!

Sunday, June 11

1:00pm -3:00pm Official Bird City Designation – Cameron Park Pavilion, 2504 Birchmont Dr. NE:

Learn about Purple Martin Conservation, See the presentation of the Bird City award to Mayor Rita Albrecht, and participate in family/kids activities.

The city of Bemidji has partnered with Bemidji Garden Club, Bogs n’ Logs Master Naturalists, Bemidji State University Sustainability Office, Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society, Minnesota GreenCorps, Bemidji Downtown Alliance, and the University of Minnesota Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships.

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji To Celebrate With A Tailgate Party

Northwoods Adventure: Spring Bird Hike

Bald Eagles on Spring Migration Back to Minnesota

DNR Officials Band Geese in Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Prince Remembered On His Birthday With New Music

To honor the anniversary of Prince’s death, his sister, Tyka Nelson, released a new music video for her song,” End of the
Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Latest Stories

Prince Remembered On His Birthday With New Music

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Today In History

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Upcoming Lane Closure In Mille Lacs County

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Lab Supervisor In Philando Castile Manslaughter Trial Will Continue To Testify

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

Level 3 Sex Offender To Be Released In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.