Bird Flu Spreading Across Minnesota, Impacting Poultry Farms

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered in Minnesota earlier this year, and since then, bird flu has been spreading across the state, hitting poultry farms small and large and wiping them out of business for at least a month. This has forced bird owners of commercial and personal use to lock down their flocks.

This outbreak is affecting growers of all sizes, from independent farms to mass production facilities, and there seems to be no way to make this go away other than just riding out the storm. It all starts with bio-security, which is now more crucial than ever now that the state has reported 66 different infection sites as of Tuesday, March 3, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

Back in 2015, Minnesota had one of its biggest avian flu outbreaks which passed through the air, making it extremely difficult to contain. This specific strain seems to be a little tougher to diagnose, but it doesn’t not mean that the meat you are buying is unsafe.

One of the best things all bird growers are hoping for is warmer weather. Once there are a couple of days with consistent temperatures of around 70 degrees, it should dramatically slow down the spread.

