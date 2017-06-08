DONATE

Bigfork Expands Clinic Size For Increased Patient Visits

Jun. 7 2017
Staff members from Scenic Rivers Health Services broke ground on its Bigfork clinic expansion project on Wednesday. Many people in the community were excited to see the health care facility grow to reach more residents in rural Minnesota.

Staff, stakeholders and community members gathered at the facility to see the progress made at the site. Construction crews started a couple of weeks ago on the $1.2M project.

During the ceremony, guest speakers recalled how the clinic has changed since it first opened.

Now, faced with a crowed clinic space and need for even more staff, it was time to grow again. The expansion will add an additional 3,200 square feet of space.

Bigfork Valley chair Dr. George Rounds said that recruiting physicians and other staff will be one of the biggest challenges in the future. So far, two new physicians have signed on and will likely move into the new clinic area.

Scenic River CEO Mike Holmes said that we’re living in challenging times as the future of healthcare is quickly changing. But, they’re looking to meet that in stride.

Bigfork mayor Amy Pifher says the expansion is wonderful for the rural community.

Scenic Rivers expects the project to be completed by the end of October. A representative says staff members hope to see an additional 2,000 patient visits next year through the project.

