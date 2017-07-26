Big River Scoop Designates Bemidji’s Boys & Girls Club As Flavor Of The Month

Big River Scoop selected the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area as the Flavor of the Month beneficiary in August.

This new program at Big River Scoop features a flavor of ice cream for the month and a portion of the proceeds from those purchases of that flavor go toward a local non-profit organization.

The chosen flavor for August is Cotton Candy Twist, it’s blue and pink cotton candy ice cream spun together.

Visit Big River Scoop in August and you’ll be supporting the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji area visit bgcbemidji.org.