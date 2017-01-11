DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bicycling Has Health Benefits

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

Bicycling can save lives. Commuting in the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area prevents 12 to 61 deaths per year, saving between $100 million and $500 million. Commuting on your bike lowers the risk of many diseases, but most significantly obesity, hypertension, heart disease and diabetes.

Bicycle commuting has certain health benefits, according to a recent study by the University of Minnesota funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Bicycling also shows the significance of the bicycling industry and events in the state.

“MnDOT has long identified bicycling as an important part of the state’s multimodal transportation system,” said Tim Henkel, modal planning and program management assistant commissioner. “This first-ever study generated new information that will inform policy and program strategies on bicycling as we determine levels of future investment.”

According to the study, in 2014, the bicycling industry generated $778 million of economic activity and of that $209 million was from labor income and 5,519 jobs.

Minnesota communities host more than 100 bicycle events annually and bring an estimated 50,212 visitors to the state. Trail rides, races, mountain bicycling events and bicycle tours generated $14.3 million of economic activity, which included $4.6 million in labor income and 150 jobs, the study found.

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Walkable Bikeable Committee’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

Posted on Jul. 14 2016 by

Red Lake Food Initiative Keeps Growing

Posted on Jun. 3 2016 by

Walk MS 2016 Preview

Posted on Apr. 29 2016 by

Sanford Bemidji Offering Veterans Support Group

Posted on Mar. 30 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

0

Fake IDs Are A Problem In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) warns establishments to be on the lookout for fake IDs. Underage drinking has been a concern
Posted on Jan. 11 2017

Recently Added

Fake IDs Are A Problem In Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission Announce Mayor’s Arts Award

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

More than 2,000 Arrests Made During DWI Enforcement Period

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.