Bemidji’s Blue Ox Marathon Prepares for 10th Annual Event

The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon returns tomorrow to the shores of Lake Bemidji.

Friday, Oct. 7 marks the start of the 10th annual marathon, and over 1,200 people have already registered.

Between the two days and seven different runs, organizers and volunteers alike look forward to seeing participants and the community come out for the event. With months of work put into setting up the marathon, all those involved are anticipating when the first group of runners leaves the starting line, rain or shine.

The first event set for Friday is the 1/2 and 1K Fun Run for kids. More information can be found on the Blue Ox Marathon website.

