Bemidji United Way Announces New Round of Emergency Funding
When COVID-19 hit Minnesota, the United Way of Bemidji area created an emergency fund to help those most vulnerable. So far, they have allocated over $100,000 to a variety of charities in Northern Minnesota.
So far, they have given money to 16 different charities around Bemidji on a rolling basis. United Way has focused its funding on Immediate needs including food and hygiene.
The fund is planned to continue until at least the end of May, at which point the United Way will decide on whether or not extend based on Minnesota reopening.
The full list of charities receiving funds is below:
- LSS – Meals on Wheels
- Evergreen Youth and Family Services
- Nameless Coalition for the Homeless
- Northwest Indian Community Development Center
- Northwoods Caregivers
- Adult Day Services
- Bemidji Community Food Shelf
- Shield 616
- St Vincent de Paul
- Cass Lake Food Shelf
- Journey Outreach
- Churches United
- Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
- People’s Church
- Living At Home
- Backpack Buddies
