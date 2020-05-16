Bemidji United Way Announces New Round of Emergency Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

When COVID-19 hit Minnesota, the United Way of Bemidji area created an emergency fund to help those most vulnerable. So far, they have allocated over $100,000 to a variety of charities in Northern Minnesota.

So far, they have given money to 16 different charities around Bemidji on a rolling basis. United Way has focused its funding on Immediate needs including food and hygiene.

The fund is planned to continue until at least the end of May, at which point the United Way will decide on whether or not extend based on Minnesota reopening.

The full list of charities receiving funds is below:

LSS – Meals on Wheels

Evergreen Youth and Family Services

Nameless Coalition for the Homeless

Northwest Indian Community Development Center

Northwoods Caregivers

Adult Day Services

Bemidji Community Food Shelf

Shield 616

St Vincent de Paul

Cass Lake Food Shelf

Journey Outreach

Churches United

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter

People’s Church

Living At Home

Backpack Buddies

