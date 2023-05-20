Bemidji Trainers Promote Physical Fitness for Young Athletes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With May being Physical Fitness Month, Bemidji area organizations are working to promote a healthy lifestyle at all ages.

Sanford Health of Bemidji looks to promote physical fitness at a young age by partnering with Bemidji Area Schools at the Sanford POWER Center. For the upcoming summer season, the two groups are hosting training sessions for young athletes. Along with offering these strength and conditioning sessions, students will also work with trainers.

“We work with kids that are all the way down to…a squirt level kid. That’s more of…running, jumping, just getting active,” said Sanford POWER Wellness & Sports Manager Ben Kinne. “And then all the way up to the high school kids where you’re teaching them the lifting movements and doing it properly and safely.”

The students will also learn about safe exercises though the sessions.

“People have a really poor experience if they just didn’t quite do it the right way. And that’s always a bummer because we want it to be very inclusive,” explained Sanford POWER Strength & Conditioning Specialist Cam Boen. “We want it to be something that’s positive for everybody. So I think if you just get in the right door right away, it sets you up for much more success down the road.”

The summer training sessions in Bemidji will be held from June 5 to August 3. Registration for middle school students is $90. High school registration is $125 for 8 weeks.

