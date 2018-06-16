Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Summer Tennis Program In Full Swing

AJ Feldman
Jun. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

The high school tennis season is over, but that doesn’t mean that the courts in Bemidji are going unused. Bemidji’s summer tennis program is thriving and attracting kids of all ages to the sport. Kids as young as first-graders and as old as high schoolers take part in the program in separate age groups. It brings together veterans of the game and first-timers just starting out.

That’s one of my favorite things about the program,” says Kyle Fodness, the director of Bemidji Youth Tennis. “We have people out here on some of these courts who have been in tennis…since they were just tiny second-graders, and we’ve had kids in the program who are just starting their first year.”

The backbone of the program is the volunteer coaches, many of whom began in the program and give back to teach kids the sport that they love.

“They’re a great group of kids,” says Hannah Nelson, a volunteer coach. “They show up and they’re excited to be here at tennis and I’m excited to be helping them because I started out here.”

“Tennis is one of those sports that’s awesome because you can play it your whole life,” says Fodness. “So we’re always very excited when kids come out. They say ‘I don’t really know if I’ll like this’ or ‘I don’t even know if I’m that good at it, but I want to try it.’ And often those are the kids who have some of the best experiences out here, so it’s fun to see that.”

Even if you don’t pick up a new lifelong hobby, the coaching staff works hard to make it a fun environment for all involved.

“All the coaches here are really welcoming, and they make you feel that you’re a part of it,” says Nelson. “It’s a really fun experience.”

For more information and to register for The Lumberjack Open, you can visit bemidjitennis.com.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Michael Johnson Named New BHS Girls Hockey Coach

Bemidji Girls Golf’s Kelm And Offerdahl Ready For State

Bemidji Softball Takes Loss Against Faribault At State

Bemidji Softball Hungry And Ready For Tournament

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Recent Show

Grant Goltz: Rethinking Blackduck Pottery

A special LONGER, more in-depth look at experimental archaeologist Grant Goltz (of Lakeland PBS’ documentary Birchbark Canoe). Goltz shares
Posted on May. 25 2018

Recently Added

Grant Goltz: Rethinking Blackduck Pottery

Posted on May. 25 2018

Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 2)

Posted on May. 15 2018

Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 1)

Posted on May. 8 2018

Lakeland Currents: Project Graduate 100%

Posted on May. 4 2018

Backroads: The Fattenin' Frogs

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.