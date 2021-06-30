Bemidji Steel Company Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Expansion Facility
Bemidji Steel Company celebrated the groundbreaking of their new planned facility. Bemidji Steel is a family-owned company that has been in Bemidji since 1983.
The new space has been in the works for three years. The company will also remain in its current location. The expansion building will be the home to over two dozen employees.
The company considered expanding their business to a different market outside of the Bemidji area but they decided that keeping close to home was more important.
The new space for Bemidji Steel is in the Helga township located a ten-minute drive outside of Bemidji.
