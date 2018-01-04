Bemidji State’s Criminal Justice Program Ranked Top 10 Best By College Choice

Bemidji State University’s online bachelor’s degree program in criminal justice has been recognized as one of the nations best by the website College Choice. The site ranked BSU’s program 7th on it’s list of the “50 Best Online Criminal Justice Degrees.”

A press release from Bemidji State’s communication and marketing department says the criminal justice degree program was designed to prepare students for careers in a wide variety of areas in the criminal justice field, such as law enforcement, lawyers, probation officers, youth counselors and more.

Bemidji State also offers two minor areas of study, in criminal justice and fraud examination, in addition to an on-campus bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

College Choice is an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college. They publish rankings and reviews that make choosing the best college easier, as well as resources to help students get into and pay for the college of their choice.