DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji State University Starting Indigenous Sustainability Academic Program

Haydee Clotter
Oct. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

In its quest to separate itself from other institutions, Bemidji State University has found a way to connect environmental and indigenous studies into a new sustainability degree program.

“BSU is the first public institution to be asked to apply for a Margaret A. Cargill Foundation grant,” said American Indian Resource Center Executive Director Bill Blackwell Jr. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to have a degree program that is really rooted in indigenous values.

The program is funded by a three year grant that launches in Jan. 2018 until Dec. 2020. All of the projects will run during that time with an end goal of continuing after the grant period ends.

“Now what we’re calling it is Gwayakochigewin and Gwayakochigewin means making things right,” said BSU Sustainability Director and Program Lead Erika Bailey-Johnson.

BSU’s sustainability efforts examine wellness and economic and social issues. Students will have the opportunity to those topics.

“Undergraduate internships and graduate student fellowships, so we have two programs for students that will also be through this project,” said Bailey-Johnson.

A portion of the funding will focus on hiring a new faculty member who will oversee the program and be responsible for creating the courses.

“People of the Environment Indigenous Knowledge perspective course that will be ready for this faculty member to teach, because they’re going to play a critical role in deciding what we do moving forward.”

Since BSU is located in the center of the of the three largest Tribal Nations in Minnesota, the representation of Native Americans in the classroom was essential.

“I think a student from Oklahoma who wants to be an environmentalist who is from a tribe down there, is going to see this article or some of the publications about the program and say,”Oh my gosh,” this is somewhere I want to be,” said Blackwell.

The from scratch program is designed to help BSU become a destination university for Native students.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji State Sees Enrollment Growth For Third Consecutive Year

CLC AgCentric Recipient Of USDA Grant

Bemidji State University Offers On-Campus Weapon Storage For Resident Students

BSU Prepares For Homecoming Weekend

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Division Street To Close For Roundabout Construction

As construction continues on the Jefferson / Division roundabout, the project contractor will be closing the road for a week beginning Thursday,
Posted on Oct. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Division Street To Close For Roundabout Construction

Posted on Oct. 11 2017

Lakewood Health System Recognized For Improving Care Delivery And Patient Outcomes

Posted on Oct. 11 2017

Hurricane Maria Relief Is Coming From Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 11 2017

Plans For Ice Palace Canceled During Super Bowl Activities

Posted on Oct. 11 2017

Boy Scouts Of America Will Welcome Girls By Next Year

Posted on Oct. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.