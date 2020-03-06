Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Receives Over $1 Million Grant To Address Teacher Shortage

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 6 2020

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) has announced that the National Science Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund projects at Bemidji State University to address the teacher shortage through the STEM programs in the state.

“Ultimately, these teacher shortages limit opportunities for our kids to do well in STEM subjects and become interested in STEM careers. I’m glad that Bemidji State University and St. Cloud State University are working to address this problem, and that the National Science Foundation is supporting their work”, said Smith. “I am especially pleased that the grant will emphasize recruiting students who begin their education at two-year institutions. I hope that these projects will succeed in increasing the number of STEM teachers and help our students get the best education possible.”

Bemidji State University has a projected grant total of $1,195,990 and will fund the project to increase the number of math teachers in rural areas.

The project is in partnerships with Bena School District, Laporte School District, Red Lake School District and more.

 

