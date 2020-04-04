Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Implements Distance Learning

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 4 2020

This is the first week that BSU students and professors have implemented distance learning in response to school closures due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. While some students were forced to leave campus with unanswered questions, BSU professors are trying their best to make this an easy transition.

The thought of having BSU college students going on spring break just two weeks ago to being forced to leave campus and take all online classes is a concept that could be hard to adjust to. Students are using a variety of platforms such as Zoom and FaceTime to connect with professors and other students in their classes.

