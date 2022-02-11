Bemidji State University Faces Hate-Based Incidents in Student Dormitories

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University has served its students since 1919, promoting and instilling service to others. However, this past month two hate crimes have been reported in separate dormitories, going against the fundamental values of creating understanding among BSU students.

The first hate-based incident was reported on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The Center for Civil Rights: Investigation Office received the notice. Occurring in Tamarack Hall, the incident involved the destruction of university property where hate speech and offensive symbols were found.

According to a recent release on February 2, the Housing and Residential Life Staff reported another instance of hate-based vandalism in the bathrooms of oak hall.

BSU is actively working with the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to host virtual events discussing the impact of hate-based behavior. No responsible parties have been identified at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today