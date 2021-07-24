Bemidji State University Debuts Tiny House Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In 2017, a group at Bemidji State University came up with the idea of creating a tiny house. Since then, people from all areas of the campus have come together to build the space. Now, the house is ready to be sold.

The home was built with sustainability at the forefront of design, including rooftop solar panels and energy-efficient windows.

The house is now for sale using a sealed bid process. The money made will go back into creating further projects like this in the future.

The last day to turn in bids for those interested in buying the tiny house is August 23.

