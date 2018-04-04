Bemidji South Beach Apartments Officially Open

Standing in the shadow of Bemidji’s Sanford Center is a new option for residential living. The South Beach Apartments provides 70 residential units in area that is seeing growing development, which is a good sign for the city of Bemidji.

Flanked on each side by members of the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon was officially cut on the new apartment complex. For the buiding’s management, they couldn’t ask for a better community response.

The South Beach Apartments are the first of their kind for the city of Bemidji, as it’s the first apartment complex that allows you to live directly on the lake.

Now that South Beach is officially open, the city hopes that this continues to spur more development along the south shore.

For more information about the South Beach Apartments, please click here: http://www.propertyresourcesgroup.com