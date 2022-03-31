Bemidji Softball Making The Most Of Indoor Practices

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like most area teams, the Bemidji softball team has been limited to only indoor practices so far this spring, but the Lumberjacks have been using the time inside to work on mechanics and fundamentals.

Last season Bemidji started the season slow, winning only two of their first eleven games, but the Lumberjacks caught fire down the stretch, winning eight of nine games to close out the regular season.

Replacing last year’s senior pitcher Taylor Waukazo, who pitched in 52 total innings will be a task the Lumberjacks hope to do with multiple young pitchers. Offensively, Bemidji returns several starters from last year’s lineup.