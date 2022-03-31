Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Softball Making The Most Of Indoor Practices

Chaz MootzMar. 30 2022

Like most area teams, the Bemidji softball team has been limited to only indoor practices so far this spring, but the Lumberjacks have been using the time inside to work on mechanics and fundamentals.

Last season Bemidji started the season slow, winning only two of their first eleven games, but the Lumberjacks caught fire down the stretch, winning eight of nine games to close out the regular season.

Replacing last year’s senior pitcher Taylor Waukazo, who pitched in 52 total innings will be a task the Lumberjacks hope to do with multiple young pitchers. Offensively, Bemidji returns several starters from last year’s lineup.

