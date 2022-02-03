Bemidji Senior Center Shows Off Recent Renovations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last Friday, the Bemidji Senior Center opened its doors to the community for an open house to show off the recent upgrades to their building and equipment.

The Bemidji Senior Center has been around for roughly 15-20 years, and it provides a welcoming environment with activities and programs primarily for senior citizens in the Bemidji area. Though there had been an idea of giving this center a “facelift” since 2019, it wasn’t until this month the changes had been made.

Back in February of 2020, Michelle Crow, then manager for the senior center, received a notice that they had been awarded $11,000 in materials from Home Depot for flooring, paint, and labor from Home Depot employees to complete the project. Crow was also able to obtain a $1,000 dollar grant from MDU Resources (the parent company of Knife River Materials) that could be used on the project as well.

Prior to the start of renovations, money had been donated by Modern Woodmen of America to purchase materials for the new quilt racks in the dining room. Labor was also donated by Mark Lease.

Current manager Verna Lenker says that the new upgrades to the building have really been a benefit in providing a better experience at the senior center.

The Bemidji Senior Center is continuing to make improvements to their building, including new basement piping and LED lighting upgrades by Otter Tail Power Company.

