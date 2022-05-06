Bemidji School District Picks Candidate for New Northern Elementary Principal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Area Schools recently selected a new candidate for retiring principal Wendy Templin at Northern Elementary School.

Amy Worden accepted her new position at Northern Elementary as their new Elementary Principal starting in the 2022-2023 school year. Worden has previous experience as an elementary principal during her time with Duluth Public Schools.

Worden graduated from Augsburg College where she received her bachelor’s degree, and she also attended St. Mary’s University where she received her master’s degree. Worden also attended Hamline University where she finished off her education administration requirements.

The district says that the appointment is not final, as the official approval will still need to be granted by the Bemidji School Board.

