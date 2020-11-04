Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School District Operating Referendum Does Not Pass

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 4 2020

Voters did not approve the Bemidji Area School Districts Operating Referendum which ultimately resulted in a property tax increase that would go towards the school districts operations.

There were 9,971 votes against the operating referendum which was about 61% and 6,382 voting for the operating referendum averaging about 39%.

In addition, Gabriel Warren, Assistant Professor of Business Administration at Bemidji State University will be a new member on the districts school board. The district had three vacant seats, one being current board member chair John Gonzales who did not seek reelection. Their were four candidates who filed for the three vacant seats, two of who are incumbents.

Warren had 6,826 votes securing the districts third vacant seat over Wenona Kingbird who had 5,611 votes.

Incumbent Ann Long Voelkner who received 7,689 votes will retain her seat and Incumbent Jeff Haack who received 8,282 votes will also retain his seat.

