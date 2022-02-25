Lakeland PBS

Bemidji School Body Responds to Latest Masking Policy

Mary BalstadFeb. 24 2022

It’s been almost a week since its implementation, and the new COVID-19 masking policy for Bemidji Area Schools has garnered a variety of reactions from both staff and students. The modifications to the safety measures come after recent data examinations and opinions voiced by both staff and students.

On February 18, the district announced that it modified its masking policy from making masks mandatory to highly recommending them. The hot topic of whether or not to require masking in public spaces is constantly challenged, particularly in high volume areas like schools. Some students at Bemidji High School even voiced their opinion in an organized protest, showing the public discrepancies about the previous policy.

Although there are changes to the policy, health and safety measures remain in place. Those who show symptoms are provided a take-home test to determine whether they have COVID-19.

The policy changes saw both positive and negative responses from the school body. Yet, with the amount of COVID-19 cases decreasing, and with vaccination and immunity rates increasing, it’s thought the new policy found a good balance in the district.

While recommended, face coverings may become mandatory if COVID-19 case numbers increase again. Masks are still required on buses as part of the Federal Transportation Administration’s rules through March 18.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

47 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,075 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

26 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,050 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

32 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,012 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Mask Mandate Ending in Bemidji Area Schools

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.