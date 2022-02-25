Bemidji School Body Responds to Latest Masking Policy
It’s been almost a week since its implementation, and the new COVID-19 masking policy for Bemidji Area Schools has garnered a variety of reactions from both staff and students. The modifications to the safety measures come after recent data examinations and opinions voiced by both staff and students.
On February 18, the district announced that it modified its masking policy from making masks mandatory to highly recommending them. The hot topic of whether or not to require masking in public spaces is constantly challenged, particularly in high volume areas like schools. Some students at Bemidji High School even voiced their opinion in an organized protest, showing the public discrepancies about the previous policy.
Although there are changes to the policy, health and safety measures remain in place. Those who show symptoms are provided a take-home test to determine whether they have COVID-19.
The policy changes saw both positive and negative responses from the school body. Yet, with the amount of COVID-19 cases decreasing, and with vaccination and immunity rates increasing, it’s thought the new policy found a good balance in the district.
While recommended, face coverings may become mandatory if COVID-19 case numbers increase again. Masks are still required on buses as part of the Federal Transportation Administration’s rules through March 18.
