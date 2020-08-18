Bemidji School Board Votes for In-Person Learning for K-5, Hybrid Method for Grades 6-12

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area School Board has voted unanimously to send students in grades K-5 back to school for in-person learning. Those in grades 6-12 will be taught through the hybrid model.

The board meeting went on for over three hours, where board members tossed around different scenarios and issues that come with all three scenarios. Families do have the option to opt into a distance learning model at any time if they decided to participate in the hybrid method at first.

The board also entertained the idea of pushing the school start date back to September 14th, which will give an extra week for teachers, staff, families, and students to prepare.

