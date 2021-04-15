Bemidji Rotary Club to Host Annual Conference Virtually

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like most events this year, the Bemidji chapter of the Rotary Club will host their annual conference as a virtual event. The conference will take place over a week.

There will be a variety of speakers and since the event is virtual they will be joining from all over the world including the Rotary International president based in Germany. The theme for this year’s week-long conference has a connection to Bemidji icon Paul Bunyan. The theme of this year’s conference is legendary service.

Access to the virtual meetings will be free. The conference will run from April 26 through May 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today