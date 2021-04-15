Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Rotary Club to Host Annual Conference Virtually

Betsy Melin — Apr. 14 2021

Like most events this year, the Bemidji chapter of the Rotary Club will host their annual conference as a virtual event. The conference will take place over a week.

There will be a variety of speakers and since the event is virtual they will be joining from all over the world including the Rotary International president based in Germany. The theme for this year’s week-long conference has a connection to Bemidji icon Paul Bunyan. The theme of this year’s conference is legendary service.

Access to the virtual meetings will be free. The conference will run from April 26 through May 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Officers Awarded “Hat Trick” Achievement for DWI Arrests

Person From Bemidji Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

BSU Alumni & Foundation to Host “Green and White” Online Auction

11 People Arrested for Blocking Entrances to Enbridge Office in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.