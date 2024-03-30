Bemidji Residents Warned of Potential Online Rent Scam

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Rental Department has been notified of a potential rent scam in the Bemidji area.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, scammers are using photos of homes that are listed for sale and are posing as the owner, sometimes even using the owner’s real name, to post a “for rent” listing on Facebook Marketplace and/or craigslist.

The scammers typically ask for only a small portion of first month’s rent and deposit to give the tenant the keys. Scammers may also ask for a large “deposit” for a background screening. Amounts requested from the tenants are typically between $150 and $450 using a cash app.

The city suggests that residents should always ask to view a rental unit personally before exchanging funds. If you have a question about the legitimacy of a rental, you can reach out to the City of Bemidji Rental Inspector at 218-759-3585.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today