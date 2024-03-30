Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Residents Warned of Potential Online Rent Scam

Lakeland News — Mar. 30 2024

The Bemidji Rental Department has been notified of a potential rent scam in the Bemidji area.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, scammers are using photos of homes that are listed for sale and are posing as the owner, sometimes even using the owner’s real name, to post a “for rent” listing on Facebook Marketplace and/or craigslist.

The scammers typically ask for only a small portion of first month’s rent and deposit to give the tenant the keys. Scammers may also ask for a large “deposit” for a background screening. Amounts requested from the tenants are typically between $150 and $450 using a cash app.

The city suggests that residents should always ask to view a rental unit personally before exchanging funds. If you have a question about the legitimacy of a rental, you can reach out to the City of Bemidji Rental Inspector at 218-759-3585.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.