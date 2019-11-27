Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Residents Compete In Cooking Competition To Win $50,000

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 26 2019

Three Bemidji residents were selected to be apart of this season’s “The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle,” a cooking show on Food Network that tests teams’ cooking abilities, business skills and selling strategies.

The Johnson family, who competed in the show, feature sisters Michaela and Annika and their mom Sheila, who grew up playing hockey. Their food truck concept named “Slapshot” is based on hockey rink concession food with a Minnesota twist.

“I got to live my dream of working on a food truck and I loved it and I plan to do it later on also, but also being able to prove to people my skills of cooking and baking, it’s something I take pride in, and I was able to show that and now people can watch that on TV. And of course being able to work with my sister and my mom, that doesn’t happen very often and so it was just a lot of fun, we had a lot of fun,” said Annika Johnson.

The first episode of the season will air Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on Food Network.

Destiny Wiggins

